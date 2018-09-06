Obituary: Michael Charles Remming

November 3, 1955 – September 1, 2018
Michael Charles Remming, age 62, of Kimberly, Idaho, passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital with his devoted and loving wife at his side on September 1, 2018 unexpectedly due to complications following an illness.
Mike was born in St Louis, Missouri on November 3, 1955 to Charles Remming and Kaye DeRoche Remming. He attended Byless High School and graduated 1975.
Mike met his wife Sheri the winter of 2008, who quickly became the love of his life. They were married on July 16th 2011 in Shoshone, Idaho at a friends lake house.
Mike was a man of many hobbies. He lived to go hunting with his falcons all over the state of Idaho. He grew a love for nature and had a passion to preserve the habitat of the sage grouse. He loved waterskiing with his family on the weekends, kayaking with his wife and enjoying a beer with his fiends. In his free time he would play the peddle steel guitar. A skill he shared with the various bands he played in.
Mike is survived by his wife Sheri, son David Remming (Renee) of Naples, ID, son Jesse Remming of Vail, CO, son Joe (Kathleen) Visarrage of Chesapeke, VA, son Cade Carson of Portland, OR, 4 astounding grandchildren – Riley, Vincent, Kirsten and Ava, and sister Evalynn (Mike) Caruso of St Louis, MS.
A celebration of life will be held for Michael at the Mountain View Barn in Jerome on Friday the 7th of September from 3 P.M. to 6 P.M.
