Obituary: Micah Dalton Hepworth

May 10, 1974—June 9, 2019
MICAH DALTON HEPWORTH “I HAVE FOUGHT A GOOD FIGHT, I HAVE FINISHED MY COURSE” 2 Timothy 7
Micah Dalton Hepworth, age 45, passed away June 9, 2019 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Micah was born, along with his twin sister Mieka, on May 10, 1974 in Tooele, Utah to Ardith Dalton and Steven Hepworth. His family home was in Burley, Idaho where great love and service was extended by the Pella 2nd Ward.
A premature birth by two and a half months resulted in difficulties for both, but Micah sustained significant mental and physical disabilities due to bleeding in his brain.
From age six he lived in group homes for special needs children in Gooding, Wendell, and Meridian, Idaho. At the time of his death he resided at Teton Post Acute Care and Rehabilitation in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Micah lived far longer than anyone would have expected. In spite of his disabilities he was a happy young man. In his early years he could feed himself, see his surroundings, and had limited mobility. His disabilities became progressively more pronounced thus impairing sight, speech, and movement, which rendered him to a wheel chair for the rest of his life.
In spite of his difficulties, he inspired, teased, loved, and found laughter in every day activities and in exchanges with family members and care center staff.
Micah is survived by his mother, Ardith Dalton; father, Steven Hepworth (Jodi); siblings: Mieka Lords (Jeff); Tyler Hepworth (Rachelle); and Shawn Hepworth (Lindsey) and numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing and visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 1 to 1:45 p.m., with funeral services immediately following at the Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home, 50 West Main St., Grantsville, Utah. Interment will be in the Grantsville City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Dalton Donate 4 Life, 1615 Brinlee Court, Erda, Utah, 84074.
