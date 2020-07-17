Obituary: Merrill Kelley

July 15, 1939—July 12, 2020
Merrill Kelley, age 80, of Twin Falls Idaho, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife, son, and daughter on July 12, 2020, from a recent illness. Merrill was born in Gooding Idaho on July 15, 1939 to John and Maxine Kelley of Bliss, Idaho.
Merrill was raised in King Hill where he attended grade school and then graduated high school in Glenns Ferry.
He worked his young life for a local produce farmer at the age of 16. He drove a delivery truck delivering produce all over the Magic Valley and Idaho Falls. During his senior year in high school, he joined the Air National Guard in Boise as a medic and after his graduation completed 3 months Air Force basic training in San Antonio, Texas.
Returning home, Merrill worked on the Union Pacific Railroad. In October of 1958, Merrill joined the Army and received basic training at Fort Kit Carson, Colorado Spring before returning to San Antonio Texas for another 3 months of medic training at Fort Sam Houston. Merrill was then stationed at Fort Ord, Camp Roberts and Fort Liggett Military Reservation, California. In 1959, Merrill was transferred to the 24th Infantry, 24th QM in Augsburg Germany in the petroleum section, driving 2 1/2 ton and 5 ton truck hauling gas wherever needed in Germany. In 1962, Merrill was honorably discharged from the Army and relocated to Twin Falls.
On May 18th, 1963, Merrill married his school sweetheart, Lois Bohling. Also in 1963, at the age of 21, Merrill joined the Mountain Home Police department, working his way up to the rank of Lieutenant on the force. He joined the Elmore County Sheriff’s office in 1965, while also working as a Deputy Coroner.
In 1965, Merrill and Lois were blessed with their daughter Debora and then in 1969 received their second blessing when their son Brian was born.
In 1971, Merrill joined the Idaho Board of Pharmacy as an investigator in Boise Idaho which later became the Idaho Bureau of Narcotics.
In 1974, Merrill and his family were then transferred to Twin Falls Idaho to open the Bureau of Narcotics regional office. Merrill became the regional supervisor and was responsible for eight counties which now consist of Region IV. In 1995, retired from law enforcement with 34 years of service.
After his retirement, Merrill continued to be an avid fisherman with his family and friends. Merrill also enjoyed his hobbies of woodworking, camping, and dutch oven cooking. Merrill also enjoyed going to church and spending time with the Old Coots Coffee Club. Merrill also very much enjoyed his yearly fishing tournament trip to Lewiston with the other retired bureau agents.
Merrill will be remembered for his strong work ethic, his smile, his stories (as big as the fish he claimed to catch). especially his sense of humor. He was proud to be a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. His faith in God was strong and he led by example in his Christian beliefs.
Merrill was preceded in death by his mother and father.
Merrill is survived by the love of his life, Lois Kelley and his children Deb Kelley (Matt) and Brian Kelley (Dee). His brother Dan (Shirley) Kelley of Twin Falls. Along with 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He leaves behind many friends and family that will miss him greatly.
The family would like to thank Idaho Home Health and Hospice Visions for their loving care of Merrill.
Funeral services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave East Twin Falls Idaho, on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. Internment will be at Sunset Memorial Park following the service. Arrangements under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Merrill’s memorial page are www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
