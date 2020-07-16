Obituary: Merrill Kelley

On May 18th, 1963, Merrill married his school sweetheart, Lois Bohling. Also in 1963, at the age of 21, Merrill joined the Mountain Home Police department, working his way up to the rank of Lieutenant on the force. He joined the Elmore County Sheriff’s office in 1965, while also working as a Deputy Coroner.

In 1965, Merrill and Lois were blessed with their daughter Debora and then in 1969 received their second blessing when their son Brian was born.

In 1971, Merrill joined the Idaho Board of Pharmacy as an investigator in Boise Idaho which later became the Idaho Bureau of Narcotics.

In 1974, Merrill and his family were then transferred to Twin Falls Idaho to open the Bureau of Narcotics regional office. Merrill became the regional supervisor and was responsible for eight counties which now consist of Region IV. In 1995, retired from law enforcement with 34 years of service.

After his retirement, Merrill continued to be an avid fisherman with his family and friends. Merrill also enjoyed his hobbies of woodworking, camping, and dutch oven cooking. Merrill also enjoyed going to church and spending time with the Old Coots Coffee Club. Merrill also very much enjoyed his yearly fishing tournament trip to Lewiston with the other retired bureau agents.