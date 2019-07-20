October 13, 1919 -July 18, 2019
Merle Nelson Stoddard, 99 of Twin Falls, Idaho, died July 18, 2019. She was born to Ruth and Harry Nelson in Twin Falls on October 13, 1919. She graduated from the Twin Falls High School in 1937, and married Donald Stoddard in 1939, a World War II fighter pilot who died in 1947.
Merle was passionate about dancing, and helping parents raise healthy, well-coordinated children. She owned and operated 13 dancing schools in south central Idaho from 1940 through 1955. Relocating her family, she acquired a BA in Speech Therapy and Audiology from the University of Hawaii in 1958, and an MA from the University of Connecticut in 1960.
She returned to Twin Falls, Idaho where she was director and therapist of the Easter Seal Clinic for 22 years. Here she applied both her education and dancing experience to work with children in all stages of mental and physical development. She published, ”Happy Babies, Birth to Six Years; Prevention of Learning Difficulties through Freedom of Movement” in 2007. Merle continued to teach and dance with Merle’s Magic Tappers, a group of older tap-dancing women who performed at various community events, only retiring when she was 85 years old.
The family expresses their deep appreciation to Jason and Holly Werner and their daughters Raigan and Kamyrn for the care and love given to Merle for the past several years.
Merle is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son James Clay, and daughter Jo Ellen.
She is survived by daughters Karen Belinne, Twin Falls, ID, Kathryn Lee Alford, Santa Rosa, CA, Jeanne Lynne Bullock, Point of Rocks, MD, and Arthur Grant Stoddard, Honolulu, HI; twenty-four grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of the White Mortuary of Twin Falls, Idaho.
