Obituary: Merle Jean VanZante

And just like that, in an instant of an eye, on May 24, 2020 the gates of heaven were opened wide for Merle Jean VanZante. On June 2, 2020 she accompanied her husband Roy Deles VanZante of 65 years to a celebration above with many loved ones awaiting. We will remember her beautiful smile which she shared with everyone through her churches, youth events, senior centers, red hatters and Mary Kay Cosmetics. She enjoyed her family around bowling, C.B Clubs, 4-H, Farm Bureau and family reunions. She was courageous until the end with her endometrial cancer that carried her through with compassionate care from Visions Home Health and Hospice, great companies as R & R Pharmacy, Norco and doctors Brian Fortuin and Mark Crandall. She survived a Corona Epidemic in which everyone including her siblings gave her the very best care. She is survived by 2 remaining siblings; Charles Lewis Humphreys of Kimberly and Hazel Marie Rangitsch of Phoenix, Arizona. She was proceeded in death by her parents Charles Clifford Humphreys and Mary Loretta Smith and 3 sisters Maxine Nussgen, Irene Moliter and Deanna Fowler. She enjoyed having 16 grandchildren and her 15 great grandchildren all sprouting up from her children and their spouses. Charles Deles VanZante (Terry Merchant), Lola Faye VanZante (Darrell Fitzpatrick), Brenda Jean VanZante (Ken Crandall), David Roy VanZante (Ronda Piercy). There was never a Memorial Day that she missed remembering her 1st born daughter Denise Kay VanZante. Merle was 16 years old when she married Roy VanZante after he returned home from the Navy on March 28, 1948. She felt alone and lost after Roy passed away from a stroke until she was introduced to Walt Casper Schroeder. They were together 4 years until he passed away from cancer. She returned to the farm where she enjoyed many more moments with family, friends and grandkids. Merle only wanted to give of herself for others. She had a compassion of gold. She expressed to those to not mourn for her in this life because her life became whole the minute her last breath was taken. Her life was measured by the breaths she took living and the moments she shared with everyone. As her and Roy reunited again down the trails of togetherness, they listened to the words for those left behind, UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN!