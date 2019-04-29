Obituary: Mercer Stover

December 21, 1927—April 23, 2019
James Mercer Stover of Hazelton, died Tuesday, April 23 at his home. He was born December 21, 1927 in Hardwood, Oklahoma, to Mike and Kittie Emma (Wike) Stover.
He is survived by his beloved family: his wife, Gayle, his three daughters, two sisters; June (Ronald) Smith and Em Telford. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Tyson (Christy) Hansen, Amy (Roger) Davis, Stephanie (Todd) Dalrymple, Nichole (Todd) Hughes, Aubrey, Morgan and Kendall Nash. And seven great grandchildren; Connor and Jolie Hansen; Lindsay, Ethan and Adam Davis; Madison and Claire Dalrymple, and several very special nieces and nephews, all of whom he was extremely proud.
Preceding him in death were his parents, his brother,” Pete”, brothers in law, Bernard, Everard, Jerry and Ferris Gergen; Bruce Johnson, Virgil Telford; sister in law, Pat (Deis) Gergen, and a nephew, Dennis Michael Gergen.
He lived near Wapanucka, Oklahoma during his early childhood, coming with his parents and three siblings, June, Michael (Pete) and Emma, to Wendell, Idaho in 1936. He went to schools in Wendell as far as his sophomore year, then quit school, having decided, he said, that he needed to work and start earning a living. His first jobs from an early age were helping his parents with all the usual farm work, and worst of all in his opinion, milking cows.
After the war broke out, he tried to enlist in the armed forces—more than once—but always at the last minute he would be deferred due to earlier health problems. It was one of his biggest disappointments.
After the war years he moved to Oregon with a best friend, Frank Raine, where they started work in road construction. It was a better paying job than farm work, and allowed him to send money back home to his parents whenever possible. When his parents bought a ranch in Challis, Idaho, he came home to help run it, and a few years later the family returned to the Wendell/Hazelton area for good.
In 1952 he married Gayle Gergen of Hazelton, and they were blessed with three daughters; Dana Hansen, Leslie (Steve) Nash and Jody Stover. In 1964 they bought the farm northeast of Hazelton, where he would raise his family, crops and cattle. Merc and Gayle were still living on the home place, at the time of his passing. His greatest pleasure was his family, and second to that, doing his best to harvest the best and biggest crops possible, and growing his prized herd of Charolais beef cattle. Leslie and Steve have since taken over that herd and have continued to improve the bloodlines over time.
Fishing and hunting were his most loved sports, and in later years he and Gayle were able to travel many a winter mile in their motor home, looking for the best fishing holes to be found in southern Nevada and Arizona. The fishing was usually good, and yet the best catches on all those trips were the good and loyal friends they made along the way.
To honor his request, there will be no formal funeral service, but a celebration of life will be held at his home at a later date.
An open letter to our Dad: We’ve always told you how proud we are of your toughness and the hard work it took to carve out a living farming & ranching here, especially with no hired help. In cold winters we remember you making little fires to thaw out hydrants to water the stock or get a tractor going. There was all the cold, hard work of hand feeding and strawing; no ton bales to be moved around with tractors like we do now. We remember the years of grain harvests, with you sitting out in that open cab in all the heat and dust, always with your Clorox jug of frozen water. We knew you loved it, but it wasn’t an easy life, yet you never once complained.
We have told you that you embody “The Greatest Generation” – and that carving out a living in the rocks and sagebrush, and especially the freezing cold high desert winters, are things we will forever be very proud of.
We love you and thank you for passing your country-upbringing on to all of us.
We will say goodbye because we have to, we will miss you forever, but we will never forget your endless love.
Dana, Leslie, Jody
