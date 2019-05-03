Melvin J. and Nacoma Jean Brooks (Gilles), both age 87, were suddenly returned to their heavenly home together on April 29, 2019. They had recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.
They are survived by their children Darla (Joseph Gallagher), Timothy and Peter (Marian), 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Mel and Jean enjoyed traveling throughout the states in their motorhome. Mel proudly served his country for 21 years in the United States Air Force. They were friends to and loved by many.
Due to family wishes the burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, alzfdn.org or to a charity of your choice in honor of Mel and Jean.
The family requests that you memorialize Mel and Jean via the online guest book at demarayfuneralservice.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
