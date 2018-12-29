Try 1 month for 99¢

February 18, 1951—December 23, 2018

Melvin Douglas “Doug” Smith, 67 of Twin Falls passed away Sunday, December 23, 2018 at St Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Center. Doug was born February 18, 1951 to Melvin H. Smith and Shirley Jean Zulky.

In 1995 Melvin married Peggy Smith on December 28. Doug served in the Idaho National Guard for 6 years. Doug was a master mechanic. He loved boating, snowmobiles, fishing, playing on his tractor, and building racing cars (motorhead). He worked for Wills Toyota retiring from Longview Fiber after 35 years .

Doug is survived by his wife Peggy Lou Smith, his children, David (Aaron) Overlin Twin Falls, Amy (Deric)Davie Hailey, Heather (Bill Gardner)Stephens, Twin Falls, Kevin (Tammy) Boesel, Phoenix, Karla Boesel (Phil Rasmussen) Boise, Karena(John Lewis)Boise, 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother Maxine Smith,his siblings, Rick Lattin, Larry (Debbie) Lattin, Greg (Irene) Smith, Phillip Smith, Jeff Smith; Cousin Brenda Perkins He is also survived in death by his best friend Tinker Bell.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 sibling.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 4, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Melvin Douglas “Doug” Smith
