November 7, 1926—June 4, 2019

Melva Workman, 92, passed away peacefully, June 4, 2019 at Bridgeview Estates with complications from Alzheimer’s.

Melva was born November 7, 1926 in St. Anthony, Idaho to John Henry Murri and Millie Jane Larson Murri. On August 29, 1949, Melva married William Earl Workman(Bill) in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. From that wonderful union, two children were born; Debbie (Jerry) Staley of Burns, OR, and Bill (Diane) Workman of Twin Falls, ID. Melva was often described as an elegant, classy, soft-spoken and fun loving woman! She was blessed with seven grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren who brought her the greatest joy in her life! Melva was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings in the church over the years. One of her favorites was serving with her husband as Missionaries in the Jackpot, NV Branch. They absolutely loved the members in Jackpot and traveled there often for several years to be of service.

Melva was preceded in death by her husband, William Earl Workman, her sister, Verla (Clyde) Goodman, her brother, Farlin (Jacque) Murri and one great granddaughter. She is survived by her sister Darleen (Orville) Knighton, her two children, Debbie and Bill, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family wants to sincerely thank the Bridgeview Estates staff for their gentle care of Melva during these past few months.

A funeral service will be Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-3rd Ward 2680 Elizabeth Blvd. in Twin Falls with a viewing from 10 to 10:45 am prior to the service. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

To leave a condolence visit www.whitemortuary.com.

Melva Workman
