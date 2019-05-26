Melissa June Boeddiker, passed away peacefully which caused great sorrow to family and friends, on May 24, 2019.
She was a fearless, courageous and daring young lady. Who had many passions and opportunities. She graduated from Twin Falls High School. She is survived by her parents—Jeff and Isabelle Boeddiker, brothers—Kurt, Josh, and Peter, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She will be greatly missed.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park. There will be a reception fellowship following the graveside at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home Reception Center, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho.
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
