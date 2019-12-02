September 1, 1924—November 22, 2019
Melba Adams Poulton, formerly of Twin Falls, Idaho and Springville, Utah, passed away November 22, 2019 in St George, Utah. She was born September 1, 1924 in Oakley Idaho to J Fred Adams and Geneva Elison Adams. At the age of 5 ½ the family moved to Burley Idaho. She graduated in 1942 at which time she moved to Long Beach California and worked at Douglas Aircraft as “Rosie the Riveter”.
She returned to Burley in 1943 and was married to James Edward (Ted) Poulton on September 21, 1943 in the Logan Utah LDS Temple. Ted and Melba settled in Twin Falls Idaho where Ted worked as a city fireman for 37 years. They together owned and operated the Zesto Drive In for 9 years and Melba drove school bus for 10 year. Both worked various other side jobs as they raised their children.
Melba was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served in many capacities throughout her life. She loved and cared for her 9 children, who left home one by one to various adventures in life, other than Preston, who was with her until February of this year. At this time he went to live with his sister, Jolene, as Melba was no longer able to care for him. Through those 75 years of active mothering, she taught each of her children about love, service, honesty, kindness, and patients through her constant example.
You have free articles remaining.
Melba is survived by four daughters and five sons; Dorinda (Stan) Hammond, Chris (Becky) Poulton, Mark (Shawna) Poulton, Lanette (Chuck) Dover, Tedene (Quill) Higdon, Jolene (LaRonzo) Lott, Chet (Char) Poulton, Ross (Becky) Poulton, and Preston Poulton. Also surviving are three sisters in law and one brother in law; 26 grandchildren, (with 18 Spouses), 60 great grandchildren (with 4 spouses) and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, J Fred and Geneva Adams, her husband, James E (Ted) Poulton, and two infant children who died in infancy, Gayle Anne and James Fredrick Poulton.
Funeral services will be held Saturday December 7, at the LDS 1st Ward chapel located at 847 Eastland Dr. N., Twin Falls, Idaho under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah; with Bishop Matthew Thompson officiating.
A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Oakley Idaho cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.