Obituary: Mekala Koyle Bingham

Mekala was born on December 10, 1990 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of Alan and Nadine Thornock Koyle. Mekala spent her childhood in Bountiful, Utah then the family moved to Gooding, Idaho in 2000. She attended and graduated from Gooding High School in 2009. Mekala loved volleyball, music and participated in choir and band. She played the piano and organ beautifully, and shared that talent as a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In 2010, love changed her life when she met Hank Bingham. She and Hank married on March 12, 2010 in the Twin Falls L.D.S. Temple becoming part of Dwight and Christine Bingham’s family adding Hank’s brothers into her life—Zeb (Jamie) of Malta, Idaho; Burt (Janalee) of Woodruff, Utah; and Whit (Sheryl) of Dietrich, Idaho. Mekala loved flowers and landscaped her yard with their beautiful colors and varieties. It is wisely said that, “A flower cannot blossom without sunshine, and man cannot live without love.” Mekala was that sunshine and spread love and radiance wherever she went. They welcomed two boys to their family—Grant (5) and Nash (2) were the joy and delight of Mekala’s life, becoming flowers in her own little garden. They were looking forward to adding a third son in July. Hank and Mekala enjoyed being a part of the Dietrich community and raising their boys on the Bingham ranch. She continued sharing her musical talents with her ward and many piano students.