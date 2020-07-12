Obituary: McKenzie Elaine Schroeder

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 27, 1941 – April 14, 2020

McKenzie Elaine Schroeder, 78, was called to her Eternal Home in Heaven unexpectedly on April 14, 2020 surrounded by her family.

McKenzie was born to Noah and Eunice Anderton on November 27, 1941 in Fort Worth, Texas. Later she moved to Nevada with her family where she was raised and educated. Growing up she would ride any horse she could find. Her love for horses and riding continued into her adult life.

McKenzie married Harold Schroeder on June 27, 2008 in Elko, Nevada. Together they enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and riding their side- by- side always accompanied by their little dogs, Charlie and Rascal.

McKenzie was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she enjoyed bible studies and fellowship with the ladies groups.

During her lifetime, McKenzie worked various jobs, including the Nevada Department of Transportation, Idaho Power Co., Twin Falls Sherriff Department and at Costco as a food demo lady.