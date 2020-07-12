Obituary: McKenzie Elaine Schroeder

November 27, 1941 – April 14, 2020
McKenzie Elaine Schroeder, 78, was called to her Eternal Home in Heaven unexpectedly on April 14, 2020 surrounded by her family.
McKenzie was born to Noah and Eunice Anderton on November 27, 1941 in Fort Worth, Texas. Later she moved to Nevada with her family where she was raised and educated. Growing up she would ride any horse she could find. Her love for horses and riding continued into her adult life.
McKenzie married Harold Schroeder on June 27, 2008 in Elko, Nevada. Together they enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and riding their side- by- side always accompanied by their little dogs, Charlie and Rascal.
McKenzie was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she enjoyed bible studies and fellowship with the ladies groups.
During her lifetime, McKenzie worked various jobs, including the Nevada Department of Transportation, Idaho Power Co., Twin Falls Sherriff Department and at Costco as a food demo lady.
McKenzie is survived by her husband, Harold of Twin Falls; Son, Dave Richey and wife Karen of Jerome; Daughter, Cathy Comly and husband Ray of Shephard, Montana; 9 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. Three step sons, Kirk Schroeder and wife Amy of Parker, Colorado; Kory Schroeder and wife, Deana of Bellevue, Nebraska and Keith Schroeder and wife Margie of Aurora, Colorado along with many relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Tommy and her sister Leola.
A memorial service will be held on July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church located at 2055 Filer Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho.
Following the service a luncheon will be served at the Clyde Thomsen Park located at 900 block Carriage Lane (Addison Avenue East turn right on Carriage Lane), Twin Falls, Idaho.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.