December 12, 2001—November 23, 2019

On Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, Mayson Chance Martinez, loving son, brother, and friend, passed away in an auto accident near Mtn. Home, ID.

Mayson was born on Dec. 12, 2001 in Burley, ID. He was raised by Leslie & Jamin Wills, along with Jimmy & Heather Martinez. Mayson was currently a senior at Filer High School and was passionate about all sports from a very young age. Mayson excelled at baseball, football, and was captain of the FHS varsity basketball team. We were all excited to see him play this year! Mayson worked so hard to be the best man he could be in all things. After graduation he planned to study sports medicine at Clackamas College in Oregon. Mayson was offered a full scholarship to play baseball, his dream since little league.

Mayson’s laugh lit up a room, his smile made you smile. He had the heart of a lion, and an unbreakable spirit. Mayson’s positive attitude encouraged and impacted so many lives. Today our hearts are broken, but our pain is temporary. We know eternity awaits, and we will see you again! Mayson you will be missed more than words can say, but we will hold you in our hearts forever.

Mayson is survived by his parents, siblings Abbey & Payton, McKell, Kobe, Devin, Tyler, Garrett, Allissa, Hannah, & Allison, grandparents Frank & Rae Douglas, John & Dee Martinez, Bill & Linda Mann, Steve & Jeanette Wills, Carol & Ernest Christensen, aunts & uncles Wes & Stacie, Vinnie & Delena, Delfie & Mike, Johnny, and many more friends and family.

Friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at the Twin Falls Reformed Church at 2 p.m.

