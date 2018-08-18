Obituary: Mayra Zavala Avila

May 29, 1991 – August 15, 2018
Mayra Zavala Avila, 27, of Shoshone died Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at her childhood home in Shoshone.
Mayra was born on May 29, 1991, in Coeneo Michoacan, Mexico, the daughter of Severino y Melania Zavala.
She was raised in Shoshone on a small farm with five siblings. She fed dogs, cats, goats, calves, geese, and ducks and had a pet cow named Emily. Mayra graduated from Shoshone High school. She loved working nights at Glanbia. Mayra was adventurous and a lover of rescue dogs. She was devastated when she lost her beloved dog, Onyx.
Mayra is survived by her parents; 3 brothers Ivan, David and Severino, Jr. Zavala, 7 sisters; Claudia Salinas, Barbara Zavala, Griselda Concepcion, Rosa Maria Nava, Cristina Zavala, Melania Zavala, and Leticia Zavala.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm at Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel. Rosary will be recited on Tuesday at 6:00 pm at St. Jerome Catholic Church with Vigil following at 7:00 pm. Mass will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at 10:30 am at St. Jerome Catholic Church. Burial will follow the service at the Shoshone Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.