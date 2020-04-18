Obituary: Maxine Wilkinson Lattin Smith

April 14, 1924—April 14, 2020
Maxine Wilkinson Lattin Smith was born on April 14, 1924 in Missouri to William and Anna Wilkinson and passed away in Twin Falls Idaho on April 14, 2020. Always one to believe that no job should be left incomplete, she passed away on her birthday knowing that 96 years had been completed. She undoubtedly had a huge celebration in heaven with her loved ones!
Maxine lived in Missouri until 1933, when her family moved to the Magic Valley and her parents farmed. She and her sister, Jean, went door to door selling fresh produce that her parents raised on the farm which was right on Fillmore Street (Before it was Fillmore Street) in Twin Falls.
Maxine married Gaylord Lattin in 1943 and they had three sons, Gayle, Rick, and Larry. Gaylord passed away in 1957. Maxine always talked about him and how well they got along. She always missed him, but life had to go on.
In 1960 she married Melvin Smith. Mel had two boys and she had three, they combined their families and then had two more children, Phillip, and Jeff. They spent 38 years together until Mel passed away in 1998. She quit working at Mountain Bell Telephone Company in 1963 after the birth of her youngest son as the rigors of raising 7 rambunctious boys was job enough. She and Mel and the boys who still remained at home moved to Boise Idaho in 1967 and she was there until 2011 when she came back to Twin Falls.
Maxine was very active in her church in Boise, Good Shepherd Lutheran. She taught ladies prayer groups and was very active with the Gideons. She was in charge of many organizations within the church until she got much older and decided it was the young people’s turn. She loved to be in the kitchen, always cooking and spoiling the kids and any guests that may drop in. She also headed up Bingo at various nursing homes in Boise until she could no longer keep up with that. In her later years, you could always find her with a crossword puzzle book in her hand or, as always, her Bible. She loved to read her Bible and she loved church going. She spent the last 4-1 years going with her son and daughter in law to Grace Baptist Church and was up every Sunday morning with bells on ready to go. She loved the Lord!Maxine was preceded in death by her husbands, Gaylord and Melvin, her sons Gayle Lattin and Doug Smith, grandchildren Grant Lattin and Michael Lattin, 3 brothers and 2 sisters and a daughter-in-law, Regina Lattin.
She is survived by five sons, Rick Lattin, Challis ID, Larry Lattin (Debbie), Kimberly ID, Gregory Smith (Irene), Jefferson City, MO, Phillip Smith, Boise ID and Jeff Smith, Boise ID and daughters-in law Nancy Weeks, Hansen Id and Peggy Smith, Twin Falls, Id. She is also survived by many grandchildren, greats and great-greats!
Our appreciation to Chardonnay Assisted Living for their kind, loving care of our mother for the last 3 years and to Hospice Visions for their kindness and dedication as well.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the graveside is limited to ten people. There will be a live stream of the graveside that can be viewed by visiting Maxine’s obituary page at www.whitemortuary.com or the Facebook page of White Mortuary and Crematory. There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.