Obituary: Maxine Wilkinson Lattin Smith

Maxine was very active in her church in Boise, Good Shepherd Lutheran. She taught ladies prayer groups and was very active with the Gideons. She was in charge of many organizations within the church until she got much older and decided it was the young people’s turn. She loved to be in the kitchen, always cooking and spoiling the kids and any guests that may drop in. She also headed up Bingo at various nursing homes in Boise until she could no longer keep up with that. In her later years, you could always find her with a crossword puzzle book in her hand or, as always, her Bible. She loved to read her Bible and she loved church going. She spent the last 4-1 years going with her son and daughter in law to Grace Baptist Church and was up every Sunday morning with bells on ready to go. She loved the Lord!Maxine was preceded in death by her husbands, Gaylord and Melvin, her sons Gayle Lattin and Doug Smith, grandchildren Grant Lattin and Michael Lattin, 3 brothers and 2 sisters and a daughter-in-law, Regina Lattin.