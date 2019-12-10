April 12, 1922—December 8, 2019
BURLEY – Maxine Thompson, a 97-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center.
She was born April 12, 1922, in Burley, Idaho, the oldest child of Silas Asael and Isabella Elleanora (Drake) Smith. She was the wife of James Blake Thompson and, together, they lived many years in Price, Utah. Blake passed away on June 21, 1975. In 2001, Maxine moved to Burley to be closer to family.
Maxine was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a teacher in the Junior Sunday School and Primary, was an activation missionary, stake missionary, stake and ward single adult representative, and was active in Relief Society. Additionally, she was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
Even though Maxine never had children of her own, she became an honorary mother, grandmother, sister and, most importantly, a true friend to many in our community. We will miss her deeply and hold in our hearts the example she has set for all of us in our lives and in the community. She was one of the most loving and gracious “ladies” one could have ever known.
She is survived by her sister, Vernall Lentz of Hansen; a sister-in-law, JoAnn Smith; an aunt, Raeola Crane; two special nephews, Craig Thompson and Kent Smith; and many other nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Geraldine Jensen and Shirley Mae Anderson; and two brothers, Silas Boyd Smith and Wallace Devon Smith.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley 7th Ward, located at 2200 Oakley Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Brent Winn officiating.
A graveside service will be held at noon Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Price City Cemetery, located at 595 E. 200 N., in Price, Utah.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Monday at the church.
