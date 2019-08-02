December 30, 1927—July 31, 2019
Maxine Taylor, 91, of Burley, passed away Wednesday July 31,2019, surrounded by her family. Maxine was born December 30, 1927 in Burley, Idaho, the oldest child of Edgar Eugene Price and Ada Smith Maxine married her high school sweetheart, Cloyd Derlin Taylor on October 22, 1946 in the Idaho Falls Temple.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She held many callings including Jr. Sunday School teacher, Primary teacher, Counselor in the Primary Presidency, Dance Director with Cloyd; but her favorite callings were Relief Society President at Highland Estates and Compassionate Service leader. Maxine loved to serve others. Whether it was family, church members, neighbors, or friends, there was always a handwritten card, some goodies, or a visit. Maxine’s greatest joy was being with her family. Her spunky spirit, smile, and love will truly be missed.
Maxine is survived by her children: Cheryl (Ray) Koyle, Derlin (Nancy) Taylor, Russell (Karla) Taylor, Brad Taylor, Bolfin Lavarreda, adopted son Dusty (Therryl) Anderson, her siblings LuDean (Vern) Worthern, Vergene Tanner, Roger (Patty) Price, 20 grandchildren 71 great grandchildren and eight great great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Cloyd, her parents and one brother-in-law.The family would like to thank Harrison’s Hope Hospice, especially Barbara, Kathryn, and Kippy for their devotion, love, and friendship to us and our mother.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Unity 1st Ward, 275 S 250 E, Burley, Idaho with Bishop’s counselor Ryn Beck officiating. A viewing will be held Sunday evening 5 to 7 p.m. at the Unity Ward Building, and one hour prior to the service. Following the service, the internment will be at Gem Memorial Gardens, Burley.
Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.