Obituary: Maxine Richards Homer

March 25, 1931 – August 19, 2018
Maxine Richards Homer was born March 25, 1931 in Moroni, Utah to Elmo Keetch and Laura Beatrice Richards. She passed away August 19, 2018.
When she was 3 years old, her mother passed away, then she and her sister, Bertha, were raised by her grandparents, Barry Gibbs and Edith Elnora Monsen. She attended schools in Mt. Pleasant, Utah and graduated from North Sanpete High school in 1949. Where she was President of the Triple S Club and excelled in athletics. She received an athletic scholarship to the Utah Agricultural College (USU). Prior to attending the A.C., she worked in Clearfield, Utah where she met Kenneth Homer. They were married on July 1, 1950 in Ogden, Utah. The marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls, Temple on November 9, 1962.
Shortly after their wedding, Ken was recalled to active duty during the Korea Conflict so Maxine went to live with Ken’s family in Montpelier, Idaho. When Ken was discharged from duty, his job with the railroad ultimately led them to Minidoka, Idaho where they have since resided. In 1971, Maxine received her LPN training. She loved being a nurse. She worked in the recovery room for over 20 years. During her career, she was appointed to the State Board of Nursing for 2 terms by Governor Cecil Andrus. She also received 1 of 2 National awards given for nursing proficiency. In 1979, Maxine became Mayor of the City of Minidoka and held that office for the next 29 years. During this time, she had the opportunity to officiate hundreds of weddings in the area. She loved the City of Minidoka and the people there.
Maxine was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ of latter Day Saints and had a great love of the gospel, serving in many positions. She especially loved the time she served in the Logan Temple with her husband Ken.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, Roy, Gene & Kay, and her husband, Ken. She is survived by her sister, Bertha Jean Edmunds, Her children, Alan (Marilyn) of North Dakota, Debra of Rupert, Marty (Angie) of Rupert, Randy (Lyn) of Georgia. And 13 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren.
Maxine had a great love of the outdoors. She and Ken spent many years volunteering at Camp Bradley where she was able to spend many hours on the lake fishing and enjoying her friendships.
Maxine served as a volunteer at Minidoka Memorial Hospital and was thrilled to be selected as 2018 Volunteer of the Year. The care provided by the Minidoka Home Health and Hospice is greatly appreciated. The family would also like to thank the nurses and aides at the hospitals long term care.
The family would also like you to join them for a viewing Thursday August 23 from 6-8 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S. Hwy 24, Rupert, Idaho. The funeral will be held August 24 at 11:00 a.m. at the Acequia LDS Church, conducted by Bishop Layne Mackay. The family will greet friends and neighbors 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at the Rupert Cemetery
