April 19, 1938—June 13, 2019
Maxine Kay Boehm peacefully completed her life’s mission on June 13, 2019, due to congestive heart failure, in the presence of her devoted daughter Susan and her husband Doyle and grandchildren Douglas and Elizabeth.
Her life began in Louisville, Kentucky on April 19, 1938 as a firstborn infant to Max W. and Hazel J. Carver. Her father, Max W. Carver MD enlisted in the United States Army in 1940 so as a young child she moved often and considered herself a military brat. Maxine graduated from Filer High School and attended Brigham Young University briefly before returning to Idaho where she helped her father in his medical practice. She met her one love of a lifetime, James W. Boehm, and they were married on June 21, 1958. She returned to College of Southern Idaho in 1971 and became a registered nurse. She spent her life selflessly caring for others.
She was preceded in death by her mother Hazel, her father Max, and her sister Sharon. She leaves behind her former husband and cherished friend James W. Boehm, her brother James Richard Carver (Darlene) Meridian, Idaho and John Alan Carver (Joan) Provo Utah, her son James D. Boehm (Teresa), her daughter Susan K. Boehm-Webb (Doyle), along with grandchildren Douglas (Rachael) and Elizabeth, and one great grandchild Saphyre Rose Webb.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls. A viewing will be held from 1 to 1:45 pm followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Lynwood Ward, 421 Maurice St. N. in Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.