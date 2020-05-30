Obituary: Maxine (Eleanor) Watkins

September 21, 1923—May 27, 2020
Maxine Watkins passed away May 27, 2020 after battling Covid-19. Maxine was born September 21, 1923 in Utah to Archibald and Rose Slatter. She attended school in Hazelton, Idaho. She graduated from University of Idaho and taught school in Pocatello and Eden/Hazelton. She retired from teaching at Valley High School where she taught Spanish and Business for many years.
Maxine married Dexter Watkins in the Hazelton Presbyterian Church on February 15, 1948. They were blessed with two children, Art and Debbie. Maxine supported Dexter as he farmed first in Eden and then in Kimberly, as well as supporting him through Alzheimer’s at Bridgeview Estates, where she spent the remainder of her life. Maxine was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a member of The Codas singing group, which won national singing titles. She was a member of Valley Presbyterian Church. She was an active bridge player, loved her flower gardens and loved to entertain.
Maxine is survived by her son Art (Becky) Watkins, daughter, Debbie (Blake) Walsh, grandchildren Brooke, Travis and Thomas, and great grandchildren Asher, Kadance and Aliyana. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dexter, sister, Edith and granddaughter, Katie.
Services will be private. Condolences may be left by visiting www.whitemortuary.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.