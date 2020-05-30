Obituary: Maxine (Eleanor) Watkins

Maxine Watkins passed away May 27, 2020 after battling Covid-19. Maxine was born September 21, 1923 in Utah to Archibald and Rose Slatter. She attended school in Hazelton, Idaho. She graduated from University of Idaho and taught school in Pocatello and Eden/Hazelton. She retired from teaching at Valley High School where she taught Spanish and Business for many years.

Maxine married Dexter Watkins in the Hazelton Presbyterian Church on February 15, 1948. They were blessed with two children, Art and Debbie. Maxine supported Dexter as he farmed first in Eden and then in Kimberly, as well as supporting him through Alzheimer’s at Bridgeview Estates, where she spent the remainder of her life. Maxine was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a member of The Codas singing group, which won national singing titles. She was a member of Valley Presbyterian Church. She was an active bridge player, loved her flower gardens and loved to entertain.