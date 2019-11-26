{{featured_button_text}}

Maximino Martinez Garcia

June 4, 1944 - November 24, 2019

Maximino Martinez Garcia, born June 4, 1944 in Puebla, Mexico, passed away in his home in Rogerson, Idaho from an illness on November 24, 2019 at the age of 75.

He left behind his wife, Helen; 6 children, 19 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, one sister and 2 grandchildren.

Rest in peace. Thank you for having spread the precious seed of the word of God in so many hearts. This will make your memory live on in this world and may your soul rest with our beloved Savior.

Maximino Martinez of Rogerson's funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls; viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the funeral.

