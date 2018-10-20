Obituary: Max Wayne Moffitt

October 25, 1917 – October 17, 2018
Max Wayne Moffitt, 100, of Twin Falls passed away Wednesday evening, October 17, 2018 at the Grace Assisted Living Center in Twin Falls.
Max was born in Prescott, Iowa on October 25, 1917. The family came to Idaho in 1925 and rented a farm in Filer. They moved to Kimberly in 1929. Max graduated from Kimberly in 1935 and married his high school girlfriend, Ruth, in 1939.
Max farmed with his father until 1943 and after his father’s passing Max & Ruth bought their own farm south of Kimberly. They moved to Jerome in 1956 where he continued farming until he retired in 1971. Following retirement they moved to Twin Falls where Max worked as a Potato Inspector for the USDA. He later moved over to the Dept. of Agriculture Crop Insurance Program as an Adjuster. When the D.A. phased out of the Federal Insurance Program, Max went to work for Rain and Hail (a private crop insurance company). He worked there until he retired again at age 85.
Ruth passed away in 1976. Max developed a special companionship with Mary Cedoline that lasted over 42 years.
Max is survived by his oldest son, Donald Moffitt of Nampa, Idaho. As well as special friends, Dale and Jackie Kemp who have been a great blessing of comfort to Max for many years.
A celebration of Max’s 101 year old birthday will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave. East, Twin Falls with Pastor Buddy Gharring officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.whitemortuary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.