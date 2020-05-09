Obituary: Max O Suter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Max O. Suter

January 17, 1933 ~ April 28, 2020

Max Oscar Suter, 87, peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by his immediate family on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, from cancer. Born January 17, 1933 in Boise, Idaho, he was adopted at two months of age by Harry Lee Suter and Osa Sanders Suter of Jerome, Idaho. His arrival from Boise was celebrated with an announcement on the radio! A 1951 Jerome High School graduate, he was proud of attending the National F.F.A. Convention in Kansas City, Missouri during his junior year. He maintained a lifetime of friendship and admiration for his high school vo-ag teacher, Carter Van Luther.

Max married Joan Butler on January 1, 1952, and they raised three sons, Michael Joe, Randall Phillip, and Douglas Max Suter. She joined Max and his parents on their diversified crop, dairy, and livestock farm northeast of Jerome. They were later divorced. After his sons were raised, he enjoyed the companionship of Shirley Engleman. Her daughter, Tammy, became the daughter he always wanted.