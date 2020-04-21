Obituary: Max Eugene Stamm

January 11, 1926—April 13, 2020
Max Eugene Stamm, a 94-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away from this life to the next to be at home with Jesus on Monday, April 13, 2020 , with his loving wife by his side.
Max was born January 11, 1926, in Moreland, Idaho, to Frank and Elnora Stamm. He spent his younger years on the family farm. On June 12, 1950, he married the love of his life, Jeannette. Together they raised five children on their farm in Raft River, Idaho.
Max was an honest, hard-working man who also taught his children the value of a hard day’s work. Max was a life-long member of the Catholic Church and also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was kind and gentle with wise words and a compassionate heart. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jeannette of nearly 70 years of marriage.
Max is survived by his wife, Jeannette; his five children, Judy (Ron) Fowler, Ronald Stamm, Sheryl (John) Jeromin, Kenneth (Cindy) Stamm, Dianne (Robert) Tribble. Max has been once again reunited with his parents; and his brothers and sisters.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private Catholic burial will take place on Thursday, April 23, at the Rupert Cemetery under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.