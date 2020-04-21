Obituary: Max Eugene Stamm

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 11, 1926—April 13, 2020

Max Eugene Stamm, a 94-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away from this life to the next to be at home with Jesus on Monday, April 13, 2020 , with his loving wife by his side.

Max was born January 11, 1926, in Moreland, Idaho, to Frank and Elnora Stamm. He spent his younger years on the family farm. On June 12, 1950, he married the love of his life, Jeannette. Together they raised five children on their farm in Raft River, Idaho.

Max was an honest, hard-working man who also taught his children the value of a hard day’s work. Max was a life-long member of the Catholic Church and also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was kind and gentle with wise words and a compassionate heart. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jeannette of nearly 70 years of marriage.

Max is survived by his wife, Jeannette; his five children, Judy (Ron) Fowler, Ronald Stamm, Sheryl (John) Jeromin, Kenneth (Cindy) Stamm, Dianne (Robert) Tribble. Max has been once again reunited with his parents; and his brothers and sisters.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private Catholic burial will take place on Thursday, April 23, at the Rupert Cemetery under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

To plant a tree in memory of Max Stamm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.