April 16, 1931 ~ February 15, 2020
Max Duane Rector, 88, of Buhl, Idaho passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
Max was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on April 16, 1931. He grew up and attended grade schools in Twin Falls, Willowdale, Filer and graduated from Filer High School in 1951. While in High School, he was active in FFA and lettered in football. He started his farming career the spring of his senior year in high school in the Peavy area. Max married Lillian Bobal, his high school sweetheart, on Nov. 5, 1953. They moved to their farm in the Buhl area in 1955 where they raised their family, farmed, dairied and raised Angus cattle for the rest of his farming career. He enjoyed the farm and riding his ATV.
Max especially loved and appreciated his two grandsons, Logan and Loren, for all their love, support and company they gave him through the years and for all the meals that they cooked for him and the comfort and care they gave. A special thank you to Heidi Bishop for all the care, comfort and help she was to him as he considered Heidi a very special friend. A special thank you to Joe Cotterell, Shirley Erickson from Encompass and Anne Fullmer FNP for their care. Max will be greatly missed by his family and everyone who knew him.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian; parents, Clarence and Fanny Lee Rector; sisters, Lena Morley, Ruth Wolverton, Reta Schurr and Doris Haley.He is survived by his two sons, Randall (Helen) Rector of Jerome; Larry Rector of Buhl; grandsons, Logan and Loren Rector; daughter, Linda (Matt) McFadden; granddaughter Melissa (Nico) Van Wyngard and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Buhl First Assembly of God Church, 703 Locust Street Buhl, Idaho 83316.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Max’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.