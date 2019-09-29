Mavourneen (Mav) Hall
June 4, 1936 - September 20, 2019
Mavourneen (Mav) Hall, 83 of Twin Falls, ID passed away peacefully September 20th with family and her loyal cat Louie by her side. Mav was born June 4, 1936 in Beatrice, NE. She was the oldest of three children born to Glenn and Dorothy Meier. The family moved to California where she was raised.
Mav graduated from Hayward High School and met Rodney Hall who was serving in the US Air Force. They were married July 17, 1954. Following his service commitment, the couple moved to Rod's hometown of Twin Falls, ID. They had three children, Darren, Eric and Darcy.
Mav was a stay-at-home mother who greatly enjoyed camping, various arts and crafts, bowling leagues, and social clubs including Chapter #29 Order of Eastern Star, Twentieth Century Club and Red Hatters. She enjoyed visiting and laughing with friends or strangers alike and had a smile for everyone. Her gift was the ability to make others feel important and loved. Mav will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Mav is survived by her three children Darren (Debbie) Hall, Eric Hall and Darcy (Travis) Reese, as well as her two grandchildren, Haley (Ben) Paxton and Brodie (Hanna) Hall and four great grandchildren. Also, her sister-in-law Lou Meier, brother-in-law Marvin (Georgia) Hall, her Aunt Elizabeth Coulter, 3 nieces and numerous cousins. And, of course, her constant companion Louie.
She is preceded in death by her husband Rodney Hall, parents Glenn W Meier and Dorothy McCuskey, brothers, Glenn and Conrad Meier, daughter-in-law Ellen (Eric) Hall and grandchild Ashlinn G. Hall.
A celebration of Mav's life will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, a private family burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to: Chapter #29 Order of Easter Star Scholarship Fund, Ronald McDonald House, or Shriners Hospital.
Special thank you to Ramona Farnsworth and staff at Desert Rose Retirement Home and Deb Kraal and staff at Hospice Visions for all the special, loving care of our Mom, Grandma and Friend.
