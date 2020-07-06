Obituary: Mavis Margaret Hobson Wrigley

Mavis worked hard to care for her family and taught them the value of hard work, honesty, and integrity. She sewed many dresses for her daughters. She was a great cook and canned much of her large garden. She fed bum lambs. As her children helped her, she amazed them by knowing which of the lambs had already been fed. They all looked the same to us! As a family, we mowed a lot of lawns – our lawn, the View Ward Church lawn, and the View Cemetery lawn. Mavis was the View Ward custodian and groundskeeper for 23 years which afforded her children the opportunity to attend college. She took personal pride in keeping the church clean and well maintained.