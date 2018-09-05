Obituary: Maurine Smiley- Engkraf

March 30, 1929 – September 1, 2018
HEYBURN — Madge (Maurine) Seal, Severe, Smiley, Engkraf, an 88-year-old former resident of Heyburn, passed peacefully with family at her side Saturday, September 1, 2018, at The Sheridan of South Jordan in South Jordan, Utah.
Maurine was born in Rupert, Idaho, March 30, 1929, the third of thirteen children born to Ralph L, and Margaret C. Seal. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert (Bob) Severe, Kenneth (Butch) Smiley, Edward (Ed) Engkraf; parents, Ralph, and Margaret Seal; two sons, Robert Lyle, and Jack Lyle Severe; brothers, Melburn Seal, Richard (Dick) Seal, and Jerry Seal; sisters, Mable Glassburn, Hazel Adair, and Betty Adams Seal.
Maurine is survived by her children, Ted G. (Beverly) Severe of Riverton Utah; daughter, Candy (Buddy) Welsh of Wells, Nevada; step-children, Rod (Gale) Engkraf, Sherry (John) McCord, and Randy Engkraf; a sister, Darlene Seal Frankenburg; brothers, Udell, Larry, Johnny, Donald, and Bruce Seal. Maurine was blessed with 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Throughout her life, Maurine enjoyed playing cards with her family, cooking, gardening, bowling, golf, chariot racing, rodeo events, and most of all playing bingo.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St, in Burley. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, September 7, and Saturday from 1 until 1:45 p.m. preceding the funeral service.
Flowers are welcome, but please consider donations in her memory to the Rupert Senior Center, the Burley VFW, or the Wells Family Resource Center.
