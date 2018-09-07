Obituary: Maurene Lynnea Kendrick

February 20, 1970 – September 5, 2018
Maurene Lynnea (Achenbach) Kendrick, age 48, passed away at home in Buhl on September 5, 2018, from a heart attack. She was born in Olympia, Washington on February 20, 1970 to Ray and Ethel (Davis) Achenbach. She was the oldest of four children.
She lived in Buhl, Idaho until 1977 when the family moved to Carlin, Nevada. Later they moved to Wells, Nevada where she graduated school in 1988. She attended Northwest College in Washington, graduating in 1991. After graduation she moved to Salt Lake City, Utah to be near her parents and brothers.
She met the love of her life Steve Kendrick while working at Continental Airlines. They were married on October 4, 1994. Maurene and Steve shared almost 25 years together.
In 2010 Steve and Maurene moved back to Buhl. Maurene worked from home for Booking Builder as a programmer. She was talking to a co-worker at the time of her passing.
Maurene loved to travel and took Steve on many trips with her. She had visited 41 states. There were many, many day trips. She loved the Idaho sunsets. The smallest things made her happy. Maurene made friends wherever she went. She had a heart of gold and would do anything to help anyone.
Maurene loved to cook and bake. She supplied many family gatherings with potato salad, deviled eggs, (She always made a few deviled eggs without mustard for her Aunt Val), cupcakes, cookies and pastries. Christmas presents were a variety of cookies she had made. She enjoyed the annual Achenbach candy making parties.
Maurene is survived by her husband, Steve of Buhl, her parents, Ray and Ethel Achenbach of Salt Lake City, her three brothers, Joey (Crystal) Achenbach, Washougal, WA, Brian (Channel) Achenbach of Salt Lake City and Don (Windy) Achenbach of Salt Lake City, two nephews, Tyler and Steven, six nieces, Alexandria, Brooke, Tawni, Haylee, Maddy and Tiffany, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She is also survived by several kitties, and her doggies, Britty and Izzi.
There will be a viewing Monday, September 10 from 6-8 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. Funeral service will be Tuesday, September 11, 11:30 am, Calvary Assembly of God, 110 Fruitland Avenue, Buhl, Idaho. Interment will take place immediately following at the Buhl West End Cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
