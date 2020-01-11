August 12, 1952 ~ December 26, 2019
Maureen Brown of Jerome, Idaho was born in Glasgow, Scotland on Aug. 12, 1952.
Maureen became a well-traveled woman when she met her life partner, Art, in Scotland when he was stationed on the USS Los Alamos ship in Dunoon, Scotland. She became a military wife when they married in 1978. They had their first child, Natalie, in March of 1979. They left Scotland shortly after her birth and had a brief stay in the states before moving to Panama in 1980.
Maureen kept herself busy being a home maker and learning Spanish. In March of 1983 she gave birth to her son, Robert, and continued to live in Panama until December of 1985. They then returned to the states and lived in California until moving to Idaho in 1992.
You have free articles remaining.
Idaho is where she chose to stay and continue to raise her family which was her pride and joy. Maureen also took great pride in working with handicap children as an aide on the handicap buses for the Northside Bus Company. She enjoyed the children she worked with very much. Maureen always had room in her heart for those with less and always wanted to help children with special needs and animals. Maureen was a proud supporter of the ASPCA and St. Jude’s Hospital.
Maureen was a devoted Catholic and practiced her faith at the Monastery of Ascension in Jerome, Idaho. Maureen was a witty lady and loved to read and do crosswords. Maureen had the gift of gab and made friends wherever she went. She was five foot nothing with the spirit of a lion.
Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Margret Dempsie; her sister, Trisha Kerr and brother, David Dempsie. Maureen is survived by her husband, Arthur Brown; daughter, Natalie Steele; son in-law, Randy Steele; son, Robert A. Brown; brothers, John and Hugh Dempsie; and sisters, Elena Skorupa and Samantha Petrie.
Funeral Mass was held at the Monastery of Ascension, Jerome, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Maureen’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.