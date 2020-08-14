Obituary: Matthew Lee Vincent

July 13, 1979 ~ August 11, 2020
Matthew Lee Vincent, age 41, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away August 11th, 2020 while camping with his family in the Pine area of Idaho.
A viewing will be held at Parke’s Funeral Home Monday, August 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at Amazing Grace Fellowship on August 18 at 11a.m. in Twin Falls, Idaho.
All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Matthew’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
