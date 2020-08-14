Obituary: Matthew Lee Vincent

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 13, 1979 ~ August 11, 2020

Matthew Lee Vincent, age 41, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away August 11th, 2020 while camping with his family in the Pine area of Idaho.

A viewing will be held at Parke’s Funeral Home Monday, August 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at Amazing Grace Fellowship on August 18 at 11a.m. in Twin Falls, Idaho.

All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Matthew’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

