May 22, 1986—August 01, 2019
It breaks our hearts to announce the unexpected and untimely death of, our beloved son, father, brother and uncle, Matt. Matt passed away at the age of 33. He was born May 22, 1986 to Karl Thomas Chamberlain and Lorie Anne “Chamberlain” Parsons. Matt came into this world with a huge heart full of love and was always willing to help anyone in need. Matt was always very good at fixing pieces of equipment that everyone else deemed unfixable. He and his brother, Zeke, could always be found scavenging for old broken-down mowers and the like. They worked diligently on their treasures until they got them up and running. Which were almost always successful. Matt’s most recent endeavor was working with his lifelong friend Chris Sanders on Chris’s old S10 truck. Chris would say that Matt was the best and most knowledgeable mechanic around. Matt and his sister, Amanda, who were fifteen months apart were completely inseparable in their younger years and were often mistaken for being twins. He has a special place in each of his siblings’ hearts and he will be forever loved and missed.
Matt married the love of his life, Diana Phillips, in 2006. From this love, they produced two beautiful boys. Cayden was born in 2007 and Jacob was born in 2009. Matt, himself, would admit to many shortcomings in his life, but his love for his boys was never ending and is what kept him fighting as long as he did. They truly meant the world to him and he was proud of the young men they were turning into.
Matt is survived by his Mother, Lorie Parsons, his two sons, Cayden Chamberlain and Jacob Chamberlain, siblings; Jessicca (Todd) Okarma, Rachael Chamberlain, Zeke (Lashell) Chamberlain, Amanda Chamberlain, Marissa (Aaron) Cowlishaw, Nicholas (Ashely) Parsons, Jamison Budden and Tiona Budden. Also, many cousins, nieces and nephews and recently a first great nephew.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ira “Jack” Chamberlain, grandmother, Etta Chamberlain, his father, Karl Chamberlain and his beloved sister Katrina Budden.
A memorial service will be held in his honor at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. There will be a reception immediately following the services at Parke’s Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a GoFundMe account as well as an account at D.L. Evans bank. The funds raised will be used to cover funeral expenses and will also be used to open accounts for the benefit of Matt’s sons, Cayden and Jacob.
All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Matt’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
