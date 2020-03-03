Obituary: Marylee Harriet Crowther

August 22, 1924 ~ February 28, 2020

Marylee Harriet Schwaner Crowther, 95, passed away at a local hospital on February 28, 2020. She was born August 22, 1924 in Sunnydell, Idaho.

Marylee attended school in Richfield and graduated in 1942. She attended the University of Idaho for one year. She married Frank “Mac” Crowther on December 19, 1943. They farmed until May of 1972, when they moved into town in Richfield.

Marylee worked for Tupperware in Jerome and retired in 1987. She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in several positions.She was an excellent seamstress and sewed professionally. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting and sharing those talents in the form of gifts with others. She loved music and especially playing the piano. She was an avid sports fan with an amazing knowledge of most teams and their players; particularly BYU!!

Marylee is survived by eight children, Karen Bryant; William Crowther; Robert Crowther; Dale Crowther; Kristy Johnson; Kevin Crowther; Leanne Nicholes; and Jill Ward; also, her 30 grandchildren; 70 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.