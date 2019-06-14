July 9, 1958—June 9, 2019
Maryann M. Steiner was born to Clifford D. and Anna (Annie) M. Billman in Twin Falls, Idaho on July 9, 1958.
Maryann attended local schools and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1976.
She worked at a local drugstore for several years. She also attended a local cosmetology school and worked in that field for a number of years.
Maryann married Craig Spencer in 1985. Together they lived in Twin Falls and Boise, Idaho and later in Gig Harbor, Washington and Fallon, Nevada.
Maryann and Craig divorced and she moved back to Twin Falls.
After returning to Twin Falls Maryann began working for a local dental office.
She also met Dwayne Steiner and in September 2000 they were married. They had a wonderful, loving life together.
Maryann loved making handcrafts and was a skilled and avid crafter making many beautiful, unique and interesting items.
Her crafts were sold at local craft fairs. She also loved gardening and their yard was a blaze of color in the summers with many different species of flowers.
Maryann was critically injured in a horrific automobile accident on June 7, 2019 and succumbed to her injuries on June 9, 2019.
She was riding with her husband Dwayne, who was also severely injured.
Maryann is survived by her husband Dwayne Steiner, her brothers Tom (Tami) Billman and David Billman; Dwayne’s parents Larry and Eva Steiner, Dwayne’s brother Kevin Steiner and Dwayne’s sister Lisa (Roger) Miller and by Maryann’s stepmother Deloris Billman.
She was preceded in death by her father Clifford Billman and her mother Annie Billman.
A celebration of life will be held at an undetermined later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
