Obituary: Mary Taylor Israel

March 22, 1941 ~ August 13, 2020
Mary Taylor Israel passed away on August 13, 2020, at her home in Twin Falls. She was born March 22, 1941, at Lampe, Missouri, the fifth of eleven children of Henry R. and Martha DeArmond Taylor.
She grew up on the family farm and attended school thru the sixth grade in Blue Eye, Missouri. The family moved to Buhl, Idaho, in 1954, where she graduated from Buhl High School in 1959. She then attended St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Kansas City, Missouri, receiving her Registered Nurse degree in 1962, and went to work at the hospital in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Through her brother Ray she met Chris Israel in 1963. After many letters and visits they were married May 30, 1964, in Poplar Bluff. They lived in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, until 1967 when they moved to Eden, Idaho. She worked at St. Benedicts in Jerome for about five years. Son, Jim arrived in 1969 and became the apple in Mom’s eyes. After transfers with Chris’ work they ended up in Twin Falls in 1978. She worked in the hospital of the Twin Falls Clinic for twenty-five years and when it was sold, she went to Magic Valley Regional for five years when she retired (2206). Mary was very active in the Twin Falls Lioness Club, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. She followed Jim’s activities in school and sports religiously. Golf was her passion – very proud of a hole-in-one on ladies’ day. Upon retirement we had three or four driving trips all over the U.S. and three boat tours to Alaska & Mexico. Mary golf courses were visited during these trips. She enjoyed golfing with Brayden, Jim, and Chris often. She got a kick out of fishing trips with Brayden. The last two plus years were medically rough for Mary – she put up one hell of a fight though. We had fifty-six plus wonderful years together.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Faye Melsan, Sue Melsan, Vesta Earl La Rosa, May & Kay Taylor.
Mary is survived by husband Chris; son, Jim Israel of Twin Falls; Grandson, Brayden Israel (Bree) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brothers, Ralph Taylor of Hagerman, Id., Ray Taylor (Joyce) of Jerome, Id., Harold Taylor of Snowflake, Arizona, and Henry Taylor (Reba) of Seabeck, Washington; sister, Jan Hatfield (Darrell) of Kuna, Id.; many nieces and nephews and their families.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to St. Luke’s Health Foundation, P.O. Box AK, Twin Falls, ID 83301 or The American Heart Association.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls; viewing will be one hour prior to the funeral. Condolences may be left by visiting www.whitereynoldschapel.com
