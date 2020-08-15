Obituary: Mary “Stevie” Halbert

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 20, 1939 ~ July 24, 2020

Mary “Stevie” Halbert was born May 20, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri to Richard and Laura Jones. She passed away peacefully Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home in Twin Falls, Idaho with her husband at her side.

Stevie attended Mary Institute (now MICDS) in St. Louis and Stephens College in Colombia, Missouri, where she earned an Associates Degree and would, many years later, serve as a trustee. She married William Duncan Thompson on Nov. 27, 1959. Together they had two sons, Edward Scott Thompson (Kathleen) of St. Louis and Charles Stanley “Chip” Thompson of Red Bluff, California.

After relocating to San Rafael, California, Stevie and Bill divorced and she devoted herself to her sons and her community. Hers was the first hand up when a costume needed to be made, a fundraiser organized or meeting hosted and many of her most meaningful friendships came through her volunteerism. When her boys joined Scouting, Stevie followed them and made lifelong friendships in addition to being recognized by the Marin Council, where she ran the council’s Trading Post. She was awarded the William H. Spurgeon III Award for service to Exploring in 1981.