Obituary: Mary Price

February 19, 1929—July 2, 2020

Mary Price went to her eternal garden on Thursday the 2nd of July in the Presence of Sister Rosemary and Father Julio and her family.

Mary was born on the 19th of February 1929 in Mackey, Texas to John and Annie Lara. Born the oldest girl of 16 siblings, Mary took on several roles in order to help the family. The Family moved to San Jose, California and that is where Mary finished High School.

In 1978 Mary moved to Twin Falls to be closer to her parents. Here she worked at Idaho Frozen Foods until retirement. She became the caregiver for her mother and volunteered at La Posadas, AARP and the Catholic Church until she physically was no longer able to do so.

We are saddened by the loss of the matriarch of this crazy wonderful Lara family, but today we celebrate the time we had. We will miss her raised eyebrow look, her stories of days gone by, her opinions of the future, and her gardening wisdom. She had a compassionate heart, nonjudgmental attitude and an eye for a nice car, red of course.

Mary is survived by her two sons Manny (Penny) Ramirez, Mickey (Eleanor) Ramirez; daughter Diana (Nick) Arrington; sisters Cecilia and Carmen, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews across the U.S.

A rosary and viewing will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 9th at St. Edwards Catholic Church 161 6th Ave E. in Twin Falls with a funeral mass to follow at 11 a.m. The funeral mass will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/9GzmvSfFou8 or by visiting www.reynoldschapel.com under the photo & video tab. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.The Family suggest memorial to be made to La Posada, P.O. Box 1962, Twin Falls, ID 83301.

