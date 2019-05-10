Obituary: Mary (Peggy) Frances Varley

November 5, 1931—April 14, 2019
Mary Frances (Peggy) Densow Varley was born in Grangeville, Idaho to parents Frank Densow and Mary Claire Heath on November 5, 1931. She attended twelve grades of school in Genesee before attending the University of Idaho where she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She became their President before graduating in 1953. Upon graduating she married Ensign James Francis Varley and off they went traveling much of the world while raising their three children: James Frank Varley (Lynn), Karin Elizabeth Ramasco and Kirstin Varley Campbell (Craig).
Her husband Jim had a successful career of 24 years, and became a submarine captain. During this time Peggy successfully managed parenting solo on average of six months a year. Throughout their military and retirement years, Peggy was always active in her churches. She later devoted her energy to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and hosted them often at their summer place in Mackay, Idaho. She was a member of P.E.O. and she loved to read. For many years she was an active bridge player and even tried her hand at golf. Visiting with her sisters Vonny (Ed) and Connie (Bill) brought her so much joy.
Peggy always took her greatest delight in get-togethers with family and friends. Peggy lived the most self-sacrificial life, always putting her husband’s and children’s needs first. In later years, she was always available to grandchildren and friends. Peggy was most concerned about others until her final day. She loved us well and we were richly blessed.
Her service will be held at 11 a.m., June 8 at the Twin Falls Nazarene Church. A light lunch will be served afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to P.E.O./Chapter BP at P.O. Box 1882, Twin Falls, Idaho 83303 or the Twin Falls Library Foundation, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID 83301.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.