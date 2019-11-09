Obituary: Mary Patricia Kelly Williams Hamm

July 24, 1942—September 23, 2019
Mary Patricia Kelly Williams Hamm passed away peacefully in her home in San Antonio, Texas. Her husband, Mike Hamm was her loving caregiver.
Mary was born July 24, 1942 in Twin Falls, Idaho. She was the first born child of George and Clara Kelly. Mary was preceded in death by her parents. Mary is survived by her brother Douglas Kelly and her sister Susan Hoag, her children, Pattie Davis and Cyndi (John) Rathman, grandchildren Ryan Davis, Sean Davis and Cody Davis, great grandchildren Addsyn, Patrick, Jenna, Caiden, Nevaeh, Madelyn, Riley, Emmersyn and baby Finn, Abby and Will Hamm.
Mary attended Kimberly schools. shortly after, she enlisted in the US Army. Mary met and married Bill Williams. They had two daughters, Pattie and Cindy Williams. The family moved many times with the Army. They were stationed around the world, including Japan and Iran. Mary and Bill later divorced.
In 1988 Mary and Mike Hamm were married in Mike’s mother’s house on New Years Day. They lived in Houston, Texas for a time then decided to relocate to San Antonio.
Mary was always busy, be it needle point or other things with her hands. She and Mike also loved to cook. They were very good at it.
Mary loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She will be missed by all.
