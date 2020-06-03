Obituary: Mary Merrill Morgan

We would like to give a special thanks to the past and present staff of Pomerelle Place (formerly Warren House) in Burley for their loving care of our mother for the past six-and-a-half years. They have been special angels to our Mother. We would also like to thank the Morgan and Larsen families for their love and compassion for Mother since she became part of their family. She loved them as if they had always been hers. Additionally, we express appreciation to Auburn Crest for their loving, skilled hospice care and for always being there when we needed them. Anita Jones was our anchor to the very end. We also would like to thank Hearts for Seniors for stepping in to care for Mother when we couldn’t be there. We considered Liz Valencia to be Mother’s guardian angel during the time we couldn’t go in to see her!