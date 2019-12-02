April 12, 1945—November 28, 2019
Mary Lou Harper Froeming, age 74, passed away at her home in Payette, Idaho, in the early morning of November 28, 2019.
She is survived by her husband Dennis and three brothers Walter, Lester and Ron and one sister, Ima.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road at 2:00 p.m. on December 5, 2019. Viewing will be from noon until 2:00 p.m.
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.