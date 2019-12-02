{{featured_button_text}}

April 12, 1945—November 28, 2019

Mary Lou Harper Froeming, age 74, passed away at her home in Payette, Idaho, in the early morning of November 28, 2019.

She is survived by her husband Dennis and three brothers Walter, Lester and Ron and one sister, Ima.

Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road at 2:00 p.m. on December 5, 2019. Viewing will be from noon until 2:00 p.m.

