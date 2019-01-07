November 20, 1940—January 4, 2019
Mary Loretta (Hanchey) Burkhart was a Pillar God gave to us for many to lean upon. Retta passed away Friday, January 4, 2019, surrounded by her precious family at the age of 78. Born into the Hanchey family, the 5th of 16 children. She loved and cherished that perfect position of number “5”. But if asked by a stranger, she was always an “only child”. Born to the late William J. and Maida Hanchey on November 20, 1940 in San Francisco, California.
She married the love of her life, Nellis Edward Burkhart on June 23, 1962 and they shared 56 years together, as “she worshipped the ground he walked on.” She became the loving mother of John Thomas Burkhart, Jill Teresa Hudson, and Jeremy Todd (Brandy) Burkhart. “Nanny” is also survived by her grandchildren, Jeremy (Molly) Hudson, Aaron Burkhart, Joseph Burkhart, and Hailey Burkhart. But her two great grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Hudson and Wyatt Burk Hudson completed her world.Her siblings by name are: Billie (deceased) (Charles) Park, Gary (Judy) Hanchey (both deceased), Johnny (Twila) Hanchey, Carrol (Rupert) Buntin, Bunny Hieb (deceased), Bobbie (Terry) Holmes, Linda (Mel) Temple, Vickie (Tom) Collins, Perry (Mary) Hanchey, William (Jackie) Hanchey, Ileta (Scott) Jensen, Rhonda Boisvert, Robert (Sue) Hanchey, Elizabeth (Rick) Reinstein and Ramona Crandall. Aunt Retta had hundreds of nieces and nephews, too many to list, but knew them by name. She taught ESL in the Buhl school district and College of Southern Idaho for many years. Upon her retirement she enjoyed writing feature stories for the Times-News. “Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. Strength and honor are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in time to come.” (Proverbs 31, KJV)
The funeral will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on January 8, 2019 at 1 pm. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Her door was always open…
