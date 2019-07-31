October 30, 1933—July 27, 2019
Mary Laureta Freeman died at her home in Twin Falls on Saturday, July 27, 2019 due to heart problems. She was 85 years old.
She was born in Brockwell, Arkansas to Cuthbert “Spikey” and Ollie Owens. She was the 2nd of 8 children and grew up outside of Salem, Arkansas. She went to the one-room Mount Pleasant school until 8th grade and then graduated from Salem High School.
Laureta met her future husband Bill in a small café in Salem. Later she had gone to Washington with her family to work in the apple harvest. Bill followed her there and convinced her to marry him. They were married at the Hitching Post in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. They lived in Moxee, Washington working in the hops and apple orchards. Bill got a job in a sawmill in Rogue River, Oregon so they spent a short time there. They moved to Kimberly, Idaho and then finally to Twin Falls in 1960.
Laureta was a stay at home mom and later the bookkeeper/property manager of the Freeman Storage business.
She fiercely loved her family who was always first in her heart and life. Sunday dinners included the best pork chops around that no one has been able to match. If she wasn’t cleaning and vacuuming, you would find her outside “puttering” in her yard and flowers. Laureta was a homebody in the truest sense of the word and didn’t live an exciting life but she lived it exactly the way she wanted.
Laureta is survived by her two children, Candy and Doug (Cheri) Freeman; seven grandchildren, Ame Spriggs of Twin Falls, Cassie (Jeremy) Nesset of Lewiston, Cody Freeman of Twin Falls, Nick McMullin of Boise, Tiffany Freeman of Baker City, OR, Emily (Daniel) Stone of Twin Falls, and Pete McMullin of Twin Falls; ten great-grandchildren, Aiden, Lacy, Blake, Anthony, Taylor, Ana, Kyla, Gwendolyn, Talon, Daniel and Cody. She is also survived by her sister Hazel Powell of Yakima Washington and her brothers Ed (Janet) Owens of Salem Arkansas, Jerry (Eileen) Owens of Chehalis, Washington, and many, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill; her parents, Spikey and Ollie Owens; four brothers, Wendell (Bea), Homer “Sonny” (Marilyn), Larry (Betty), and Charles.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019, at Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available at Magic Valley High School. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
