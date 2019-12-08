May 26, 1948—December 4, 2019
On December 4, 2019 Mary Kay Bennett of Shoshone ID, joined her Heavenly Father as she lost her 7 yearlong battle with cancer.
Mary Kay Alexander was born to E. Zane and Dorothy Marie (Thomason) Alexander on May 26, 1948 in Wendell, ID. Mary Kay attended school and graduated from Shoshone High School in 1966. She then married her high school sweetheart—Dale R. Bennett on December 28, 1968 in Shoshone at Christ Episcopal Church.
Mary Kay worked for Huyser Feedlot as a bookkeeper/secretary; the Wood River Soil Conservation; the University of Idaho Extension office—where she also served as the Lincoln County Fair Board secretary. She served at the City of Shoshone as the City Clerk/Treasurer for 25 years till her retirement in 2013; who better to represent Shoshone than a person whose roots go back to the 1890’s in the area. Mary Kay is a past president (2010-2011) of the Idaho Chapter of ICCTFOA, and winner of the Dr. James E Weatherby Award, both were honors that she was very proud of. She also had been involved with the Southern Idaho Economic Development group and the Southern Idaho Rural Development group.
In Shoshone, if there is a community event, you can almost bet that Mary Kay was involved in some way. Mary Kay has always been heavily involved with her kid’s school, sports, band, drama, cheerleading and anything else they could do. Plus, she has been a 4-H leader, Cub Scouts leader, Boy Scouts mom, plus support for the Fire Dept, and American Legion. She served as an officer of the Shoshone Education Foundation; a member of the Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce; Lincoln County Historical Society; and had been involved with the Southern Idaho Travel Council where she has help organize events such as Ride Idaho, the Lincoln County Centennial and the Olympic Torch event in 2002. Mary Kay has belonged to the local P.E.O Chapter Y organization since 1980; she is a lifetime member of the Eastern Star where she has held local and state offices; and has attend the Christ Episcopal Church in Shoshone since childhood.
Mary Kay was most proud of her family and her Shoshone roots. She is survived by: her children—Gina Bennett of Hailey ID; James Bennett of Shoshone ID, his wife – Ellen, and grandchildren—Kaitlyn and Daniel; Doyal Bennett of Twin Falls ID; also her brother—Tom Alexander of Shoshone, ID, his wife—Charlene and nephews—Raymond Alexander, his wife—Brandy of Shoshone, and Matt Alexander, his wife—Anna of Pocatello, ID; partner—Mike Nelson of Twin Falls, ID; and mother in-law—Lois Bennett.
She is preceded in death by: her husband—Dale Bennett; parents—E. Zane Alexander and Dorothy Alexander; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents.
The family would like to thank Harrison Hope Hospice for all the care that they gave to her to the very end. All the doctors and nurses at Twin Falls St. Luke’s Cancer Institute.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Shoshone Education Foundation; Golden Senior Center; Christ Episcopal Church; or charity of your choice.
A funeral services for Mary Kay Bennett will be held on December 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church 205 E 5th Street in Shoshone, ID.
Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Mary Kay touched the lives of so many people during her short time here on earth, professionally and personally. She was a force that will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
