June 15, 1932—Oct. 25, 2018
Mary Janice Garrett Critchfield, 86, passed away peacefully in her home on October 25, 2018. Jan, (as known by her friends and family), was born June 15, 1932 to Louis Glen and Winnefred Garrett, in Los Angeles, California. She was the second child in the Garrett family of four children. She has one older brother, Glen, and two younger brothers, David and Steven.
Growing up in California, she began taking piano lessons at a young age and her piano teacher in California thought she would grow up to be a concert pianist. Playing the piano was a huge part of her life and opened many doors for her as well as introduced her to many new friends. When Jan was 12 years old, her family moved from Los Angeles to Ogden, Utah. She attended Davis High School in Kaysville, Utah. She played the piano for the high school orchestra and loved it.
Upon graduating, she enrolled at BYU in Provo, Utah and she majored in elementary education and found her niche as a teacher. She taught in Utah for eight years and then again in Burley, Idaho for another eight years.
She served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to New Zealand where she met her long time friend, Betty Martin Warr from Oakley, Idaho. They become fast friends and through Betty, Jan was introduced to her sweetheart, Keith Critchfield.
Keith and Jan were married December 21, 1962 in the Logan Temple. They were blessed with five children. The adventures continued as the new family grew together. Again, hard work was always the goal and the Critchfield kids grew up much like Keith as they learned the ways of the farm.
Jan made lots of friends in Oakley; she was a friend to everyone. She loved the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had many opportunities to serve through various callings. Keith and Jan were able to serve a mission at the Boise Temple for 10 years. Jan loved her family. As she drifted off into the heavens beyond, she whispered these words, “I hope I have been a good mom.” Mom, you were the best! You fought a good battle and you came out on top!
Jan is survived by her daughter, Angela, of Coeur d’Alene, ID; daughter, MaryLynn, of Chubbuck, ID; son, David, (Deborah) of Oakley, ID and daughter, Rachelle, (Wayne) of Oakley, ID; fifteen grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Critchfield; a daughter, Jenne K, son-in-law, David Graham and grandson, Quinn Graham, her parents, and her mission companion, Betty Warr.
We would like to express our sincere appreciation to Lisa Asher and her family for all the love and care they have given to our mother.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 3, 2018 at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley with her son-in-law, Bishop Wayne Lind officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakley Cemetery. A viewing for Jan will be held Friday evening, November 2, 2018 at the Oakley Stake Center from 6:00 until 8:00. Also from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
