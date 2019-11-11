March 18, 1924 - November 7, 2019
Mary Jane Deringer Goodenow Thornton, 95, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Diamond Peak Assisted Care in Gooding.
Mary Jane Deringer was born on March 18, 1924 in Ogallah, Kansas the daughter of Edna and Louis Deringer. She was raised and educated in Hill City, Kansas on a farm with her nine sisters and five brothers.
She married Duane Goodenow on November 8, 1940 at the Hill City Methodist Church. They then moved to a farm in Penokee, Kansas. From this union was born a son – Billy – and daughter, Diane. Duane passed away August 12, 1962.
On May 14, 1967 she married Floyd Thornton in the Gooding Methodist Church.
She was a member of the Methodist Church, Marguerite Rebekah Lodge #98, and Gooding Grange #138.
Mary is survived by: her daughter - Diane (Ralph) Beckmon; her step-son - Mike (Cheryl) Reed; her sister - Rachel (Bob) Tilford; her grandchildren - Jeanette (Larry) Claussen, Duane (Mellissa) Beckmon, Billy (Teresa) Beckmon, Robin Beckmon, Mark (Kathy) Goodenow; two step-grandchildren - Leiloni (Alan) Page, Austin (April) Reed; her great grandchildren - Kayla, Jessie, Billy Lee, Dale, Jordan, Amar, Andrew, Breannah, Zakeus, and Zoie; a great great granddaughter, Sally; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents - Edna and Louis Deringer; her husbands' - Duane Goodenow and Floyd Thornton; her five brothers and eight sisters; and her son - Billy.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel 737 Main Street in Gooding. A viewing will be held on Friday from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the chapel.
Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
