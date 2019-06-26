February 22, 1938—June 24, 2019
Mary Helen Leazer, 81 years of age died on Monday, June 24, 2019, morning in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Mary was born in Dolores Colorado on February 22, 1938 . She married Desmond Poyson and they had and raised five beautiful girls. She moved to Twin Falls in 1975 where she met and fell in love with the love of her life Robert (Bob) Leazer on May 27, 1976. She worked for the Amalgamated Sugar Company and retired from there in 2004. She loved playing games, fishing, tending to her roses, being with family and playing with her great grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by Desmond Poyson, Robert C. Leazer (husband), her brothers: Joe, John, Benny. Sisters: Rosie, Ruby, Margie, Tommy and grandson Jose A. Barrios.
She is survived by her sister Mary Garcia, her children:: Esther, Anthony, Novella, Katherine, Laura, Mary Jane, Rita, Maria, Gloria , Linda and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Mary lived her life surrounded by her family whom she loved very much.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home with burial following at Sunset Memorial Park.
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
