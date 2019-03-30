Obituary: Mary Frances Frey Cole

November 16, 1951—March 11, 2019
Mary Frances Frey Cole, 67, of Gooding, Idaho, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, due to heart complications.
Mary was born November 16, 1951, in Houston, Texas to Paul and Mary (Dickinson) Frey. She was the fifth born of her siblings: Paul (Freddie), Elizabeth, Charles, Rebecca, Paula, and Kathleen. Mary attended school in Houston and San Antonio and she graduated from McArthur High School, San Antonio, Texas in 1970. Following graduation, Mary attended Blinn College in Brenham, Texas, where she obtained an Associate of Science Degree in Accounting.
Mary met the love of her life, Stanley Cole, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. They were married on October 21, 1978, in China, Texas. Mary and Stanley immediately became a loving family which included Mary’s son, Paul, and Stanley’s daughters, Becky, Brandy, and Bobbi. Unto this union, they welcomed a son, Matt, to complete their blended family. Throughout the past 40 years, Mary and Stanley lived in Idaho, Texas, Florida, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska. Gooding, Idaho has been their home for the past nine years.
Mary’s heart remained broken following the loss of her son, Paul, in 2004. She was such a strong person and did her best to move forward while always appreciating the love and support of her family.
Mary spent most of her life working as a bookkeeper. She loved her work and enjoyed assisting her family with their taxes and bookkeeping needs. For the past four years, Mary worked as a Freight Clerk at Wendell Buying Station and also as a Bookkeeper for Fitness Elite in Wendell, Idaho.
Many things made Mary happy. She absolutely loved her dog, Joppie, Boise State Broncos, the state of Texas, country music, red roses, and her flower garden. She had a green thumb and produced beautiful flowers and house plants. Saturdays were kept busy in her garden and during the fall, cheering on the Boise State Broncos. In addition, she took great pride in her kids and grandchildren. She loved being called Gammer and displaying pictures of her family throughout her home.
Mary is survived by her beloved husband, Stanley Cole, children, Becky (Travis) Barkell, Marsing, Idaho; Brandy (Harry) Thompson, Boise, Idaho; Bobbi (Chris) Gately, Meridian, Idaho; Matt (Mollie) Cole, Meridian, Idaho; siblings, Paul “Freddie” (Pat) Frey, Quitman, Texas; Elizabeth Frey, Seguin, Texas; Charles Frey, Waco, Texas; Paula Villanueva, Seguin, Texas; Kathleen (Robert) King, Garrison, Texas. Mary is also blessed with twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren, as well as loving-in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her son, Paul Cole; father, Paul Frey; mother, Mary Frey; sister, Rebecca Fleming;
The family wishes to thank the medical staff at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho; Life Flight staff; and the staff at the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. We truly appreciate the love, care, and respect provided to Mary during this most difficult time.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the New Life Community Church located at 800 West Main St., Wendell, Idaho. A dinner reception will follow in the church hall.
